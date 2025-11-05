Sachem Capital Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,172
|$
|18,066
|Investment securities (at fair value)
|1,429
|1,517
|Loans held for investment (net of deferred loan fees of $2,397 and $1,950)
|372,823
|375,041
|Allowance for credit losses
|(11,083
|)
|(18,470
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|361,740
|356,571
|Loans held for sale (net of valuation allowance of $574 and $4,880)
|8,797
|10,970
|Interest and fees receivable (net of allowance of $2,915 and $3,133)
|4,065
|3,768
|Due from borrowers (net of allowance of $906 and $1,135)
|5,794
|5,150
|Real estate owned (net of impairment of $185 and $492)
|18,912
|18,574
|Investments in limited liability companies
|41,167
|53,942
|Investments in developmental real estate, net
|22,612
|14,032
|Property and equipment, net
|3,053
|3,222
|Other assets
|5,656
|6,164
|Total assets
|$
|484,397
|$
|491,976
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $2,241 and $3,713)
|$
|171,013
|$
|226,526
|Senior secured notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $3,554 and $0)
|86,446
|-
|Repurchase agreements
|7,825
|33,708
|Mortgage payable
|939
|1,002
|Lines of credit
|32,740
|40,000
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|3,377
|4,377
|Advances from borrowers
|5,811
|4,047
|Below market lease intangible
|628
|665
|Total liabilities
|308,779
|310,325
|Commitments and Contingencies - Note 14
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred shares - $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 2,306,748 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|2
|2
|Common Shares - $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 47,691,121 and 46,965,306 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|48
|47
|Additional paid-in capital
|257,600
|256,956
|Cumulative net earnings
|39,306
|35,518
|Cumulative dividends paid
|(121,338
|)
|(110,872
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|175,618
|181,651
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|484,397
|$
|491,976
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Interest income from loans
|$
|8,326
|$
|11,420
|$
|23,696
|$
|35,816
|Fee income from loans
|1,964
|1,843
|5,160
|6,543
|Income from limited liability company investments
|1,098
|1,495
|4,128
|3,907
|Other investment income
|85
|3
|102
|388
|Other income
|527
|24
|1,131
|81
|Total revenues
|12,000
|14,785
|34,217
|46,735
|Operating expenses
|Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
|6,565
|6,836
|18,798
|21,278
|Compensation and employee benefits
|2,334
|1,745
|5,926
|5,053
|General and administrative expenses
|1,679
|2,301
|4,338
|4,797
|Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment
|812
|8,096
|2,788
|17,964
|Change in valuation allowance related to loans held for sale
|33
|-
|(1,014
|)
|-
|Impairment loss on real estate owned
|185
|320
|185
|397
|Loss (gain) on sale of real estate owned and property and equipment, net
|312
|(30
|)
|181
|(294
|)
|Other expenses
|447
|339
|1,287
|1,205
|Total operating expenses
|12,367
|19,607
|32,489
|50,400
|Operating (loss) income
|(367
|)
|(4,822
|)
|1,728
|(3,665
|)
|Other income, net
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
|1,364
|(229
|)
|2,060
|229
|Total other income, net
|1,364
|(229
|)
|2,060
|229
|Net income (loss)
|997
|(5,051
|)
|3,788
|(3,436
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(1,117
|)
|(1,095
|)
|(3,352
|)
|(3,187
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(120
|)
|$
|(6,146
|)
|$
|436
|$
|(6,623
|)
|Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|46,902,151
|47,339,635
|46,854,457
|47,390,113
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
dollars in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,788
|$
|(3,436
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,653
|1,860
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|368
|281
|Stock-based compensation
|645
|650
|Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment
|2,788
|17,964
|Change in valuation allowance related to loans held for sale
|(1,014
|)
|-
|Impairment loss on real estate owned
|185
|397
|Loss (gain) on sale of real estate owned and property and equipment, net
|181
|(294
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(140
|)
|-
|Gain on equity securities
|(2,060
|)
|(229
|)
|Change in deferred loan fees
|446
|(1,278
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Interest and fees receivable, net
|(79
|)
|(563
|)
|Other assets
|310
|3,509
|Due from borrowers, net
|(2,251
|)
|(1,666
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(960
|)
|257
|Advances from borrowers
|1,764
|(3,942
|)
|Total adjustments and operating changes
|1,836
|16,946
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|5,624
|13,510
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of investment securities
|-
|(7,767
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of investment securities
|2,148
|43,964
|Purchase of interests in limited liability companies
|(5,742
|)
|(11,082
|)
|Proceeds from investments in limited liability companies
|18,517
|-
|Proceeds from sale of real estate owned
|3,282
|2,008
|Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned
|(235
|)
|-
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(55
|)
|26
|Investments in developmental real estate
|(2,762
|)
|(2,482
|)
|Principal disbursements for loans
|(125,609
|)
|(115,670
|)
|Principal collections on loans
|112,045
|135,265
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|1,589
|44,262
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from lines of credit
|58,840
|-
|Repayments on lines of credit
|(66,100
|)
|(26,292
|)
|Proceeds from repurchase agreements
|11,693
|-
|Repayments of repurchase agreements
|(37,576
|)
|(2,979
|)
|Repayment of mortgage payable
|(63
|)
|(59
|)
|Repayment of notes payable
|(56,845
|)
|(23,647
|)
|Dividends paid on common shares
|(7,114
|)
|(14,159
|)
|Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock
|(3,352
|)
|(3,187
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of Senior Secured Notes
|90,000
|-
|Payments of deferred financing costs
|(3,590
|)
|-
|Repurchase of common shares
|-
|(1,373
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses
|-
|2,050
|Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses
|-
|5,157
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(14,107
|)
|(64,489
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(6,894
|)
|(6,717
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|18,066
|12,598
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD
|$
|11,172
|$
|5,881
