Sachem Capital Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the“Company”), a real estate lender specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“In the third quarter, amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, our focus remained on disciplined portfolio management and capital preservation. Following the successful completion of our $100 million senior secured notes private placement, we used a portion of the proceeds to repay $56.3 million of unsecured subordinated notes, extending our debt maturity profile and strengthening our liquidity. As a result, we are in a better position to capitalize on high-quality lending opportunities, which we believe will drive long-term shareholder value into 2026 and thereafter.”

Results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Total revenue was $12.0 million compared to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The change in revenue was primarily due to the cumulative effect of materially lower net new origination over the last twelve months, resulting in a reduction in the unpaid principal balance of loans held for investment, in addition to a currently elevated amount of nonperforming loans and real estate owned. Utilizing the average performing loans held for investment balance for the three months ended September 30, 2025 of $268.1 million, the effective interest rate on loans held for investment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 12.4%. Comparatively, utilizing the average performing loans held for investment balance for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $361.7 million, the effective interest rate on loans held for investment for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 12.6%. Income from limited liability company investments decreased by $0.4 million as the Company has reduced its investments in limited liability companies by $12.8 million since December 31, 2024. The Company used returns of capital from its investments in limited liability companies to fund additional loans held for investment during the period.

Total operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $12.4 million compared to $19.6 million in the same quarter last year. Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs remained relatively consistent with the prior period at $6.6 million, but increased as a percentage of total revenues due to lower revenues in 2025. The increase in compensation and employee benefits of $0.6 million relates to one time cash bonuses of $0.4 million and additional headcount to build out the executive team due to resignation of the prior chief financial officer and the hiring of his replacement and a new chief accounting officer. The material decline in the provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment for the three months ended September 30, 2025 of $7.3 million as compared to the corresponding 2024 period is a result of the prior year build-up and recognition of credit loss allowance as the aggregate non-performing loan balances were increasing significantly. As the Company has been addressing its non-performing loan portfolio for the last year through loan sales, primarily during the fourth quarter of 2024, ongoing foreclosure sales and conversions to real estate owned with subsequent sale, material additional new material credit loss allowance has not been required.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per common share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $6.1 million, or $0.13 per common share for the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

At quarter end, total assets were $484.4 million compared to $492.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and total liabilities were $308.8 million compared to $310.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total indebtedness at quarter end was $298.8 million. This includes: $171.0 million of unsecured notes payable (net of $2.2 million of deferred financing costs), $86.4 million of senior secured notes payable (net of $3.6 million of deferred financing costs), $7.8 million of repurchase agreements, $32.7 million outstanding on a $50.0 million revolving credit facility and $0.9 million of outstanding principal on a loan secured by a mortgage on the Company's office building.

Total shareholders' equity as of September 30, 2025 was $175.6 million compared to $181.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Book value per common share

Book value per common share as of September 30, 2025, was $2.47, a change of $0.17 from book value per common share as of December 31, 2024 of $2.64. This reduction is primarily due to cash dividends declared and paid for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 on issued and outstanding common shares and Series A Preferred Stock totaling $10.5 million, or $0.22 per common share, partially offset by net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per common share.

Dividends

The Company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the Company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

On September 30, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.484375 per share to the holders of its Series A Preferred Stock and $0.05 per share to its common shareholders of record on September 15, 2025.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., one to three years), secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Every loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is usually personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

