Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets WFP Assistant Executive Director

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Wednesday with Assistant Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Rania Dagash Kamara, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the WFP, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.