Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets WFP Assistant Executive Director

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets WFP Assistant Executive Director


2025-11-05 07:18:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Wednesday with Assistant Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Rania Dagash Kamara, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the WFP, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN05112025000063011010ID1110298617



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search