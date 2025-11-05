Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biocryst To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference


2025-11-05 07:18:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst's website at .

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and injectable protein therapeutics for a range of rare diseases. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

