Industry Ministry Resolves 83% Of Consumer Complaints In 1St 10 Months 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.5 (Petra) – Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply dealt with 1,100 consumer complaints during the January -October period of 2025.The ministry said it completely resolved 913 of these cases, representing 83% of the total figure, and issued 27 fines, based on the Consumer Protection Law.In a statement Wednesday, Ministry Spokesperson Yanal Barmawi, said the ministry, through its Consumer Protection Directorate, addressed all the citizens' complaints and observations, conducted the necessary investigations, and resolved most cases by directly contacting the seller or service provider involved in the case.The response to rectifying violations was "high," reflecting the awareness on provisions of the Consumer Protection Law and its penalties, aimed to provide necessary protection for consumers and their right to high-quality goods and services, he stated.He added that complaints varied in nature, subject matter, and financial value, and were all handled with the "same procedures and effort."The law, he noted, aims to protect consumers for any type or value of the goods purchased, which contributes to preserving consumer rights.During the target period, he indicated that the ministry received the highest number of compalints from the services sector at 285 cases, representing 26% of the total figure.Cases for the electrical goods sector came 2nd with 265 complaints at 24%, then the automotive sector with 166 cases at 15%, and e-commerce with 153 complaints at 14%, he pointed out, adding the remaining sectors, such as garment, kitchens, and furniture, accounted for the remaining cases at 21%.According to the complaint content, he stated after-sales service cases topped the list with 483 complaints, representing 44% of the total figure.Ranking 2nd, he said a total of 331 complaints were submitted on defective goods and services approximately at 30%, and then followed the 273 cases on warranties and contracts at 25%.