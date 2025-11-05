Iran Holds Key Consultations With China Over Nuclear Program

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is holding consultations with China on its nuclear program, bilateral relations, regional and international processes, Trend reports.

A phone conversation took place today between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the conversation, Araghchi thanked the Chinese side for China's principled position on the illegality of the "Snapback" mechanism, which envisages the restoration of anti-Iran resolutions in the UN Security Council, and said that the constructive cooperation of Iran, China and Russia in the fight against the unilateralism of the U.S. and some Western countries in the UN was of great importance.

Moreover, it was also supported by 121 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement.

During the conversation, Yi also noted the importance of maintaining strategic relations between Tehran and Beijing, and continuous coordination and contacts between the two countries in the UN and other multilateral organizations.

Welcoming the peaceful strategy of Iran's nuclear program, the Chinese minister stressed the importance of Iran's nuclear rights as a core member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The sides also recalled the constructive meeting between the two presidents in September and stressed the importance of holding a high-level meeting in the near future and advancing the agreements reached within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The parties hoped that the agreements would be implemented within the framework of the implementation mechanisms between the two countries.

Finally, the parties agreed to continue joint efforts and close diplomatic contacts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the coming year, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China.