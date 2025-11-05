C3 Metals Provides Jamaica Project Update Following Hurricane Melissa Near-Term Focus Shifts From Exploration To Community Assistance

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) -(TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is providing an update following hurricane Melissa making landfall over Jamaica on October 28, 2025.

The Company is pleased to report that its team on the ground in Jamaica is safe and no injuries have been reported. Overall, the Company's equipment, drill rig, drill core and rock samples are secure with no damage to these items. The Company sustained damage to the roofs of its core logging and core storage facilities, but the structures of these buildings remain intact.

Heavy winds and rainfall have resulted in significant debris making multiple roads impassable to the Company's project areas. All project areas are without power due to significant damage to multiple power line poles being uprooted during the storm event. In addition, prepared drill pad sites and drill access trails have been damaged and will also require repair.

Dan Symons, President and CEO, commented: "The safety of our workforce is our number one priority. We ceased exploration activities a few days in advance of the storm to make necessary preparations and take precautions to keep our people and equipment safe. I'm happy to report that our team is safe and no injuries were reported. Our equipment and drill core are all intact. The biggest impact to our exploration programs is that several roads used to get to exploration sites are currently impassable. We estimate it will take approximately six to eight weeks to repair and restore necessary infrastructure to continue exploration activities. Given the magnitude of hurricane Melissa, we are thankful that our team and equipment are safe."

Concurrent with infrastructure restoration work over the next six to eight weeks, C3 Metals has shifted its focus from exploration to community assistance. The Company is doing what it can to provide food, water and access to power to those most vulnerable to the storm's impacts. The C3 Metals' team is also assisting in clearing landslide debris to open road access and helping local community members repair damaged homes where possible.

Dan Symons continued: "Prior to last year, Jamaica had not been hit by a hurricane since 1988. Therefore, it feels a bit unlucky to have hurricanes make landfall over Jamaica two consecutive years. Major storm events can be devasting. It is times like these where it is important to come together as a community, ensure our neighbours have access to food and water, and work together to rebuild homes and critical infrastructure. This will be our team's focus concurrent with infrastructure restoration to our exploration sites."

The Company intends to provide updates when exploration activities are able to resume safely. Exploration activities in Jamaica that have been temporary suspended are:

Super Block Project

The Company's 50%-owned Super Block project is approximately 50% complete on a 14-hole, 2,500m phase one scout drilling program (see press release dated June 3, 2025). Seven holes have been completed to date with assays pending for three holes. The remaining seven planned drill holes will be completed when project infrastructure has been restored, and it is safe to do so.

Bellas Gate Project

At its 100%-owned Bellas Gate project, where Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport") is currently funding exploration and project related costs as part of a previously announced earn-in agreement (see press release dated February 11, 2025), the Company has completed two drill holes into porphyry prospects and two drill holes into a copper redbed prospect. Five additional drill holes were planned for the 2025 program. The Company intends to drill these holes once project infrastructure has been restored, and it is safe to do so.

The Company was also part way through a 70 sq. km 3DIP geophysical survey (see press release dated October 6, 2025). To date, data from this survey has been collected over approximately 46 sq. km of the 70 sq. km survey area. The remaining survey grids will be completed once project infrastructure is restored, and it is safe to do so.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold1. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Mining Corp. announced on May 1, 2024, that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

