Mendoza Takes Center Stage As Argentina Prepares To Host The 4Th Latam & Argentina Critical Minerals Summit

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) -- Argentina is gearing up to host the, a landmark gathering uniting government leaders, investors, and mining executives from across Latin America and beyond. Taking place from 12-14 November 2025, the Summit will unfold across, spotlighting Argentina's pivotal role in the global energy transition.

While Buenos Aires will open the Summit with high-level sessions on national policy, infrastructure, and regional cooperation, Mendoza will take the spotlight with its Finance Day at the Bolsa de Comercio de Mendoza, positioning the province as Latin America's emerging financial hub for mining investment.

Organized by The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR, together with Impulsa Mendoza and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the Mendoza Finance Day will deliver the region's only structured investment platform tailored for the mining and critical minerals sector, connecting vetted projects from Argentina, Chile, and Peru with institutional investors and capital markets.

"Without capital markets, there is no exploration and, therefore, no mining. Mendoza has comparative advantages, which have been transformed into competitive advantages through all the actions carried out under the Impulsando el financiamiento program, to lead the process of capital convergence towards the region's mining sector," said Sebastián Piña, CFO of Impulsa Mendoza.

Across both locations, the Summit will convene 150+ leaders from 15+ countries, including senior government officials, global investors, and C-level mining executives.



Buenos Aires will host policy and strategy sessions on Argentina's evolving mining framework, regional infrastructure development, and public-private cooperation. Mendoza will shift the focus to capital and deal-making, featuring 20 pre-screened early-stage projects, 4 flagship operations including Los Azules, and the TSX Venture Exchange LATAM Roadshow, which brings international investors directly to the province.

The Mendoza program will also feature an exclusive "Mesa de Cobre" Roundtable, strengthening interprovincial collaboration and highlighting copper's strategic role in the clean energy supply chain.

With global demand for lithium, copper, and rare earths rising at record pace, Argentina's proactive approach to attract investment across its provinces underscores its determination to become a central player in the critical minerals market.

