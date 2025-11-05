Stella-Jones Completes Acquisition Of Brooks Manufacturing Co.

Brooks manufactures treated wood distribution crossarms and transmission framing components from their facility located in Bellingham, Washington. Brooks' consolidated sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled approximately US$84 million.

“We are pleased to officially welcome the Brooks team to Stella-Jones,” stated Eric Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones.“This acquisition further strengthens our position as a partner of choice to utilities and aligns with our ambitions to support strong infrastructure across North America.”

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utilities companies with treated wood and steel utility poles and steel lattice towers, as well as North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release contains information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company and the proposed acquisition described herein. These statements are based on suppositions, risks and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general political, economic and business conditions, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, product selling prices, availability and cost of raw materials, operational disruption, climate change, failure to recruit and retain qualified workforce, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats, changes in foreign currency rates, the ability of the Company to raise capital, regulatory and environmental compliance and factors and assumptions referenced herein and in the Company's continuous disclosure filings. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.