3 WWE Superstars Who Appear Dissatisfied With Their Current Booking, Ongoing Directions

Not every WWE star is thrilled with their role in 2025. Here are three names showing frustration.

Drew McIntyre has not been shy about voicing his displeasure during his feud with Cody Rhodes. His promos often blur the line between storyline and reality, pointing out how top stars are forgiven for questionable tactics while others are criticized for the same behavior.

Rhodes has bent the rules to retain his championship, yet commentators praise him for doing“whatever it takes.” McIntyre, on the other hand, continues to fall short in title matches, which only fuels the perception that he is being held back. This ongoing pattern could easily be a source of real frustration with his booking.

Randy Orton, a 14‐time world champion, is no longer a full‐time fixture in WWE. At this stage of his career, he competes more sporadically, unlike Cody Rhodes, who remains a constant presence. Orton still receives high‐profile opportunities, he challenged John Cena for a title this year and reached the finals of King of the Ring for the second straight year.

Yet his wife, Kim, recently agreed with a social media post criticizing how he has been left out of several major premium live events in 2025. That public reaction has only intensified speculation that Orton may be unhappy with his current role.

While Jey Uso's popularity has skyrocketed on RAW, LA Knight has experienced a different trajectory on SmackDown. Both men captured mid‐card titles, but Jey went on to win the 2025 Royal Rumble and the World Heavyweight Championship. Knight, meanwhile, has repeatedly fallen short in major matches despite rarely being pinned.

His most recent televised bout ended in a clean loss to Bron Breakker. During his entrance at Saturday Night's Main Event, Knight even acknowledged a fan sign that read,“We Want LA Knight, not Jey,” mouthing“Can't argue with that” to the camera. Whether in character or not, it hinted at dissatisfaction with his booking.