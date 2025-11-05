CSN Mineração Reports Stellar Third Quarter Results Amid Favorable Market Conditions

403
CSN Mineração Reports Stellar Third Quarter Results Amid Favorable Market Conditions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) CSN Mineração has delivered an exceptional performance in the third quarter of 2025, posting a net profit of R$ 696 million ($129 million), a remarkable 56% increase compared to the same period last year.
This impressive growth underscores the company's robust operational efficiency and strategic positioning in a favorable market. The company's adjusted EBITDA surged to R$ 1.991 billion ($369 million), marking a 74.9% increase year-over-year.
The EBITDA margin also saw a significant boost, reaching 45.2%, up by 8 percentage points from the previous quarter and 6.9 percentage points from the same period in 2024.
This substantial improvement in profitability is attributed to operational records, favorable iron ore prices, and reduced financial expenses due to lower exchange rate variations.
Revenue for the quarter reached R$ 4.405 billion ($816 million), a 48.2% increase from the previous year, reflecting the company's ability to leverage favorable market conditions and enhance sales performance.
The positive results were driven by a combination of factors, including the resumption of iron ore prices above $100 per ton, the best operational performance in the company's history, and efficient cost management.
CSN Mineração declares R$ 903.2M in dividends
CSN Mineração's success story is particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by the mining industry. The company's strategic focus on operational excellence and cost efficiency has enabled it to navigate the complexities of the market and deliver strong financial results.
In a move that underscores its commitment to shareholder value, CSN Mineração announced the distribution of R$ 903.2 million ($167 million) in dividends and interest on equity.
This includes R$ 424.2 million ($79 million) in interim dividends and R$ 479 million ($89 million) in interest on equity, to be paid to shareholders who held positions as of November 7, 2025.
The parent company, CSN, also reported a net profit of R$ 76 million ($14 million) for the third quarter, reversing previous losses.
This turnaround is a testament to the company's overall operational improvement and the positive impact of exchange rate variations on financial expenses.
The cost of products sold increased by 11.3% from the previous quarter, driven by higher ore prices and increased sales volume. However, the company's efficient cost management and operational excellence have helped mitigate the impact of these costs on its bottom line.
At the end of the third quarter, CSN Mineração had R$ 13.6 billion ($2.52 billion) in available funds, a slight reduction from the previous quarter due to dividend payments. Despite this, the company's leverage ratio remained strong, indicating a robust financial position.
The financial performance of CSN Mineração is significant for several reasons. It highlights the importance of market conditions and operational efficiency in the mining industry.
Moreover, it demonstrates the company's ability to generate value for its shareholders, even in a challenging economic environment.
The impressive results come at a time when the mining industry is facing numerous challenges, including fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory uncertainties.
However, CSN Mineração's focus on operational excellence and strategic cost management has positioned it well to weather these challenges and capitalize on market opportunities.
