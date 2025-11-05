403
Dubai Culture Builds Capacity Around the Updated UAE Innovation Framework
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 November 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, organized a workshop titled “The Updated UAE Government Innovation Framewor”.” The session aimed to enhance the skills of Dubai Cul’ure’s leadership team and teams and to familiarize them with the latest national trends in innovation.
The workshop was held as part o“ the”“SEED” program, which focuses on developing the’Authority’s innovation and future-readiness capabilities and empowering creative talents to contribute to ach’eving Dubai’s cultural priorities. It also sought to streng’hen employees’ ability to transform future trends into actionable opportunities that suppo’t the Authority’s journey of shaping and preparing for the future.
This initiative refl’cts Dubai Culture’s support for the National Innovation Strategy and its ongoing commitment to integrating and advancing government innovation practices within its institutional framework, ’n line with the UAE’s forward-looking aspirations.
Held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, the workshop ’utlined the framework’s main elements and updated performance indicators’ which build on the UAE’s success in fostering a culture of innovation and align with the country’s strategic goal .
Led by experts from the Centre, the workshop explored practical ways to apply innovative tools that enhance performance and drive meaningful progress. It focused on key enablers and platforms that help cultivate an empowering environment and encourage continuous learning. Participants also gained insight into the Cen’re’s initiatives and achievements in advancing government transformation and realising national priorities.
Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture reaffirmed the Auth’rity’s ongoing efforts to embed modern practices across its operations, in line with the National Innovation Strategy and the directives of the Government of Dubai. Badri“said: “Innovation is a key driver of performance and service excellence at the Authority. It reflects our l’adership’s vision for a flexible and forward-thinking government model that anticipates change and streng’hens Dubai’s position as a hub for creativity and cultural”development.”
Badri also highlight’d the workshop’s role in equipp’ng Dubai Culture’s leadership and teams to design and implement initiatives based on the updated Government Innovation Framework, delivering measurable outcomes that su’port the Authority’s goals for the next phase.
