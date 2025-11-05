403
Netflix Introduces The Fakenapping, the New Must-Watch Saudi Comedy from Telfaz11
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) Netflix is set to release its upcoming Saudi film The Fakenapping - a wild and funny film about bad luck, worse decisions, and the absurd things people do when they’re out of options.
In focus is Sattam (Mohammed AlDokhei) - a failed entrepreneur and struggling father who hatches a ridiculous plan to repay his debts: by kidnapping his own father. But when his equally hopeless friends get involved and a loan shark starts closing in, the plan quickly unravels into a storm of bad timing, bigger lies, and even worse decisions.
Blending humor with heartfelt moments, The Fakenapping captures the lengths people will go to for money, pride, and family - and how every choice, no matter how small, comes with a price. At its core, the film holds up a social mirror to the quiet chaos of modern adulthood - the desperation to stay afloat, the greed that clouds judgment, and the fragile illusion of control in a world where everyone is just trying to survive.
Produced by Telfaz11, The Fakenapping is a sharp, self-aware comedy brought to life by a diverse cast including: Mohamad Aldokhei (Sattam), Yazid Almajyul (Yaqoub), Abdulaziz Al Sokayreen (Suleiman) guest star and first time actor Saeed Al-Owairan (Abo Ateq), Abdallah Aldrees (Hamdan), Khaled Hweijan (Abadi), Abrar Faisal (Hiyam), and Ali Mofrah.
Key Credits & Information
Cast: Mohamad Aldokhei, Yazid Almajyul, Abdulaziz Al Sokayreen, Saeed Al-Owairan, Abdallah Aldrees, Khaled Hweijan, Abrar Faisal, AliMofrah.
Scriptwriter(s): Ahmed Amer - Abdulaziz Alessa
Producer: Abdullah Orabi
Produced by: Telfaz11
Director: Amine Lakhnech
Genre: Feature Film - Comedy
Release Date: December 11th, 2025
