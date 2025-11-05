Du Unveils“Cloud Miner” Its Bitcoin Cloud Mining As A Service To Enable A Seamless Journey Into Cryptocurrency Mining

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) du's Cloud MaaS offering 'Cloud Miner' is tailored to democratize access to cryptocurrency mining, removing the barriers of hefty technical know-how, finding large amounts of electricity, and maintenance reliability

Dubai, UAE, November 5, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has become the first UAE telco to officially launch an innovative Cloud Mining as a Service (MaaS) offering called“Cloud Miner”, at a grand reveal through a laser show held at the iconic Burj Khalifa. The new service will be offered under its operating sub-brand 'du Tech' portfolio, leveraging its extensive data centre skills, ICT Infrastructure to pioneer sustainable crypto innovation.“Cloud Miner” is designed exclusively for UAE residents in line with du's commitment to transparency, security, and regulatory compliance.

Through du Tech's data centres located across the UAE, UAE residents can now engage in cryptocurrency mining by renting the required computational power on a subscription basis, which customers can bid on through an online auction that will be hosted on Online Auction ( ) starting from 3rd to 9th of November.

du's innovative Cloud Miner – Cloud Mining as a Service (MaaS) offering streamlines the entrance into the world of cryptocurrency mining by offering a cloud-based solution that significantly simplifies traditional processes. This service enables clients to enjoy all the benefits of mining, such as potential Bitcoin rewards and participation in the blockchain ecosystem, without the burdens of hardware management, electricity costs, or maintenance concerns, and operations can commence immediately after subscription.

du distinguishes its Cloud Miner with competitive pricing and transparent, no-hidden-fee contract available for 24 months, allowing clients to conveniently enjoy 250 TH/s capacity that enables the subscribers to access mining through a straightforward web application. Furthermore, du ensures adherence to KYC/AML compliance for high-value transactions with the use of UAE Pass and bolstering account security with Two-Factor Authentication, demonstrating its commitment to providing a secure and trustworthy service.

The newly launched service stands out for its transparency, reliability, and du's proven ability to deliver. These core values are at the heart of du's new offering, providing clients with the confidence and trust in their bitcoin cloud mining initiatives. For more information on how to participate and bid for Cloud Miner contract to start your Bitcoin mining journey with du, please visit [onlineauction].

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.