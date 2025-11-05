RCMC Signs Strategic Agreement With Almosafer To Elevate The Pilgrim And Visitor Experience In Makkah

The Royal Commission for Makkah City & Holy Sites (RCMC) has signed a strategic agreement with Almosafer, part of Seera Group, to strengthen the tourism ecosystem in Makkah and enhance the overall pilgrim and visitor journey.

Through this collaboration, Almosafer will work closely with RCMC to showcase Makkah's unique cultural and spiritual heritage while introducing innovative, technology-enabled services designed to deliver a seamless, world-class experience for visitors from within Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The partnership leverages Almosafer's integrated travel services platform and diverse portfolio of brands to curate enriching experiences for Makkah's millions of annual visitors. This includes:



Mawasim, Almosafer's Hajj & Umrah tour operator, which will enhance religious travel services and pilgrim facilitation. Discover Saudi, its destination management company, which will design and promote Umrah+ itineraries that combine spiritual rituals with cultural, historical, and leisure experiences in Makkah.

By integrating Almosafer's market expertise, digital technologies, and global marketing capabilities with RCMC's vision for destination development, the agreement aims to introduce authentic yet elevated experiences that align with international standards while respecting the sanctity of Makkah.

This strategic agreement underscores Almosafer's role as a key enabler in Saudi Arabia's tourism transformation, reinforcing its contribution to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions and RCMC's mandate to position Makkah as a leading global religious destination.

