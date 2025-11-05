403
Kuwait Amiri Diwan Minister, Crown Prince's Diwan Chief Receive Azerbaijan Ambassador
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Chief of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kuwait, Emil Karimov.
During the reception, the officials discussed the exceptional ties linking both countries and ways to further enhance them in all fields. (pickup previous)
