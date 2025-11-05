Jordan, Egypt Conclude Eighth Session Of Joint Agricultural Technical Committee

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture, Saeb Khraisat, and Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, concluded on Tuesday the meetings of the eighth session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Agricultural Technical Committee, held in Amman. The session was attended by Egypt's Ambassador to Jordan, Khaled Al-Obeid.The meetings marked a continuation of the two countries' efforts to strengthen agricultural cooperation, exchange technical expertise, and advance the development of their agricultural sectors in support of sustainable food security.According to a statement issued by the Jordanian Ministry of Agriculture, the session opened under the joint chairmanship of Eng. Mohammad Al-Hayari, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture, and Saad Moussa, Deputy Head of Egypt's Agricultural Research Center and Supervisor of External Relations. Representatives from various agricultural sectors and members of the Jordanian private sector also participated.Throughout the discussions, the two sides addressed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including the enhancement of agricultural trade, facilitation of commodity flow, and the exchange of technical and research expertise in modern agriculture, water resource management, and pest and disease control. The agenda also covered the development of training programs and capacity-building initiatives for agricultural professionals in both countries.The committee further explored opportunities for cooperation in agricultural scientific research, the exchange of successful experiences in plant and animal production, and the adoption of smart and sustainable farming technologies to address climate challenges and enhance food security.Concluding the meetings, both ministers underscored the depth of Jordanian-Egyptian relations and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing joint agricultural cooperation in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.They described the Joint Agricultural Technical Committee as a model for effective Arab bilateral cooperation and pledged to follow up on the implementation of the session's recommendations while working to further strengthen agricultural integration between the two countries.