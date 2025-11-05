Georgia's National Bank Slightly Revises Inflation Outlook Upward

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) slightly revised upward its inflation forecast for 2025, projecting average inflation of around 4 percent before easing to 3.5 percent in 2026, Trend reports.

The Bank said the upward revision mainly reflects higher food prices, which have pushed headline inflation to 5.2 percent in October. However, it expects this effect to be temporary and not to trigger second-round impacts on other goods and services.

Core inflation remained low at 2.4 percent in October, while service inflation stayed close to the 3 percent target. The NBG emphasized that inflation excluding food and energy remains well anchored, supported by stable expectations and low imported inflation.

The Bank reaffirmed that it will use all available tools to maintain price stability over the medium term and keep inflation near its 3 percent target.