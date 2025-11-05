War Update: 154 Clashes On Front Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5, on Facebook.

The enemy launched one missile and 51 air strikes, using six missiles and 86 guided aerial bombs. The Russians also carried out 4,618 shellings, including 133 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,978 kamikaze drones.

Air strikes were carried out on the areas of Zemlianka in the Sumy region, Tarasivka in the Chernihiv region, Pokrovske and Oleksiiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Solodke, Polohy, Ternuvate, and Rivnopillia in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine informs UN of Russia's crimes against journalists in TOT

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, nine artillery systems, and one other important Russian target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 163 shellings, including 10 with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops stopped nine Russian attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Dvorichanske.

Five enemy attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector. Defense forces repelled assaults near Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to break through the defense lines near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Korovii Yar, Drobysheve, and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks near Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, Siversk, and toward Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there was one combat engagement in the Stupochky area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and toward Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 assaults by the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks toward Yehorivka, Novoivanivka, Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks in the Novomykolaivka area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made three attempts to break through the defenses in the areas of Stepove and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to November 5, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,145,670 soldiers, including 900 servicemen over the past day.

Photo: 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade