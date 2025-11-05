$590+ Million Opportunity In The Chicory Market: A Caffeine-Free Coffee Substitute Gaining Popularity Globally

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chicory Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Chicory Market is expected to reach US$ 591.49 million by 2033 from US$ 318.5 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.12% from 2025 to 2033. Growing knowledge of chicory's health advantages is driving the market's expansion. Chicory is used medicinally to treat a number of ailments, including cancer, gallbladder problems, high blood pressure, constipation, and appetite loss. Additionally, chicory leaf paste can be administered topically to reduce inflammation and swelling.

Key Factors Driving the Chicory Market Growth

Advantages for Health and Useful Features: The high amount of inulin, a naturally occurring prebiotic fiber that promotes a number of physiological functions, makes chicory root extremely valuable. By encouraging the development of advantageous gut bacteria, inulin improves nutrient absorption, facilitates digestion, and supports the maintenance of a balanced gut microbiota. It has also been linked to better blood sugar control, which makes it advantageous for people with diabetes or other metabolic diseases. Additionally, chicory root has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities that support general health. Its demand in functional meals, health drinks, and dietary supplements has increased dramatically as a result of these advantages. Chicory root's functional profile makes it a popular option among health-conscious people globally as customers look for natural, plant-based components to enhance immunological and digestive health.

Popularity as a Coffee Substitute Without Caffeine: The use of roasted chicory root as a caffeine-free substitute for coffee has grown significantly. When brewed, it has a strong, earthy flavor profile that is very similar to coffee, which makes it a great option for people who like the taste but want to cut back on or stop drinking coffee. Because of this, it is especially tempting to caffeine-sensitive persons, expectant mothers, and those who are dealing with anxiety or sleep issues. Chicory root, in contrast to coffee, also includes inulin fiber, which improves digestive health and adds to its usefulness. Chicory's prominence in the wellness and alternative beverage sectors worldwide has increased as a result of the rising interest in plant-based, functional beverages. It is now a common ingredient in many caffeine-free mixes and health drinks.

Cost-Effectiveness Compared to Coffee: The fact that chicory is substantially less expensive than regular coffee - up to 10 times less expensive in some markets - is one of its main economic benefits. Because of this price differential, chicory is a very alluring component for both customers trying to save money and producers hoping to lower production costs without sacrificing product quality. Chicory provides a dependable and reasonably priced substitute for coffee, which is becoming more and more expensive worldwide as a result of supply chain disruptions and climate change. Particularly in areas with budget-conscious customer bases, it is being utilized more and more to extend coffee blends or as a full replacement in instant drinks. Chicory's position as an affordable and sustainable coffee substitute is reinforced by its cost-effectiveness, health advantages, and comparable flavor profile.

Challenges in the Chicory Market

Insufficient Knowledge of Consumers: Despite its numerous uses and demonstrated health advantages, chicory is still largely unknown to consumers, particularly outside of traditional markets like Europe. Chicory's prebiotic qualities, digestive advantages, and usage as a coffee substitute are not well known in areas like North America and Asia-Pacific. Its proliferation in more recent product categories, such as functional foods, nutritional supplements, and health drinks, is hampered by its lack of awareness. Chicory is at a disadvantage since consumers tend to favor more well-known superfoods. Companies must spend money on focused marketing efforts, instructional programs, and product labeling that makes the benefits of chicory obvious in order to get beyond this obstacle. To fully realize the commercial potential of goods based on chicory, it is imperative to increase customer awareness.

Regional and Seasonal Limitations on Production: Seasonal cycles affect chicory agriculture, which usually produces only one crop year. The consistent availability of raw chicory for processing and product production may be impacted by this intrinsic constraint, which may result in inconsistent supply. Furthermore, chicory can only be grown on a big scale in a few places, such portions of Europe and India, due to its need on particular soil and climate conditions. The supply chain is susceptible to environmental conditions like as droughts, floods, or inadequate soil management because of its geographical concentration. Price volatility and supply shortages can also result from geopolitical crises or logistical setbacks in important growing regions. Manufacturers may need to engage in agricultural innovation to increase the feasible growing zones or diversify their procurement tactics in order to assure reliability.

Developments in the Chicory Industry:



August 2024: With an emphasis on the distribution of plant-based proteins and dietary fibers derived from chicory roots, DKSH has extended its exclusive distribution contract with Cosucra throughout Australia and New Zealand. Through this collaboration, DKSH will be able to provide Cosucra's products, such as Fibruline and Fibrulose (chicory root fibers), to the food and beverage businesses in these areas. November 2023: The development of a production line at its Pemuco factory in Chile has been announced by BENEO, a well-known supplier of functional substances. With a noticeably longer shelf life of a year, this improvement improves the processing capabilities for creating its liquid chicory root fiber, Orafti Oligofructose LL.

