Kidney Stone Alert! Remove These Foods From Your Plate Today, Say Doctors

There can be many reasons for kidney stones, like diet, weight gain, or certain meds. These factors can cause them. Food especially has a direct impact. That's why people with kidney stones are advised to avoid some foods. Dr. Shalini Singh Salunke shared a post on her social media page explaining which foods cause kidney stones. Let's see what they are.

Some foods have high levels of oxalate and calcium, which increases water retention and contributes to stone formation. If stones form often, doctors suggest avoiding these foods.

Leafy vegetables like spinach contain a lot of oxalate, which doctors say can lead to the formation of kidney stones.

Eating a high-protein diet increases uric acid levels in the body. This can lead to the formation of uric acid stones in the kidneys.

Kidney patients are not advised to eat beetroot. The high oxalate levels in beetroot combine with calcium to form stones in the kidneys.

Doctors say that if your body is dehydrated, okra can start to form kidney stones.

Dry fruits and nuts are high in oxalates. If you've had kidney stones before, you should avoid these foods.

Doctors advise that drinking plenty of water helps prevent kidney stones. Not only that, but it also helps flush toxins from the body.

*Pain in the kidneys, abdomen, and near the genitals.*The pain is sudden and very intense.*Pain and burning sensation during urination.*Blood may appear in the urine, which can look red, pink, or brown.*Foam appears in the urine.*Stomach pain and vomiting may start.