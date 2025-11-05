403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban Links Ukrainians, Opposition Party to Data Leak
(MENAFN) Ukrainian nationals and a Hungarian opposition party are reportedly responsible for the theft and exposure of personal information of 200,000 Hungarian citizens, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
He described the incident as a “serious national security risk” and stressed that it demands an urgent government investigation.
Orban made the allegations in a video statement released on Monday, following reports in Hungarian media that a database containing names, addresses, and contact details of users who had downloaded the Tisza Party's Vilag organizing app had briefly appeared online late last week.
The pro-European Union opposition party, led by Peter Magyar, serves as the primary counterweight to Orban’s government.
“A serious scandal has shaken Hungarian public life. The personal data of 200,000 of our compatriots were published online without their consent,” Orban said. “Based on current information, this data was collected by the Tisza Party.”
He added that an examination of the database indicated “Ukrainian individuals were also involved in the data handling,” prompting him to instruct national security officials to take charge of the investigation.
Both the Tisza Party and its leader have denied any Ukrainian participation in the app’s creation. Magyar asserted on Sunday—without presenting proof—that the party’s app had been targeted by “international hackers... who are obviously backed by Russian services.”
Meanwhile, a report by a Hungarian newspaper indicated that the leaked information originated from the Vilag platform, pointing out that some of the earliest entries corresponded to developer and tester accounts, some of which carried Ukrainian state identifiers.
He described the incident as a “serious national security risk” and stressed that it demands an urgent government investigation.
Orban made the allegations in a video statement released on Monday, following reports in Hungarian media that a database containing names, addresses, and contact details of users who had downloaded the Tisza Party's Vilag organizing app had briefly appeared online late last week.
The pro-European Union opposition party, led by Peter Magyar, serves as the primary counterweight to Orban’s government.
“A serious scandal has shaken Hungarian public life. The personal data of 200,000 of our compatriots were published online without their consent,” Orban said. “Based on current information, this data was collected by the Tisza Party.”
He added that an examination of the database indicated “Ukrainian individuals were also involved in the data handling,” prompting him to instruct national security officials to take charge of the investigation.
Both the Tisza Party and its leader have denied any Ukrainian participation in the app’s creation. Magyar asserted on Sunday—without presenting proof—that the party’s app had been targeted by “international hackers... who are obviously backed by Russian services.”
Meanwhile, a report by a Hungarian newspaper indicated that the leaked information originated from the Vilag platform, pointing out that some of the earliest entries corresponded to developer and tester accounts, some of which carried Ukrainian state identifiers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment