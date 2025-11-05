Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Result Of The Auction Of 0.50 Per Cent DGB 2027 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2035


2025-11-05 04:31:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23567 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2027 6,210 2,950 97.59 50% 1.72
99 24961 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2035 2,600 2,150 97.72 100% 2.51
Total 8,810 5,100

Settlement: 7 November 2025


