Sampo Plc To Convert Swedish Depositary Receipts For Direct Listing Of Its A Share On Nasdaq Stockholm
| On or about 13 February 2026
|Last day of trading in the SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm
|On or about 16 February 2026 (trades carried out on the first day of trading will be settled with a T+3 schedule)
|First day of trading in the A Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
|On or about 17 February 2026
|Record date for SDR conversion
|On or about 19 February 2026
|Delivery of A Shares to SDR holders
Sampo reserves the right to amend the dates, if necessary. A notice of any such amendment will be announced by Sampo by means of a stock exchange release.
SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
None of the information contained herein constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, any shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of Sampo in any jurisdiction whatsoever, including but not limited to, Finland, Sweden, and other member states of the European Economic Area. The information contained herein has been furnished solely for the purpose of communicating about the termination of the SDR arrangement and the concurrent Listing.
The information contained herein is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of Sampo referred to have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration thereunder.
The information contained herein is not intended for, and must not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or Switzerland, and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, any shares, SDRs, rights or other securities of the Sampo in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or Switzerland or any other country in which it would be contrary to the laws and regulations of that country.
Legal Disclaimer:
