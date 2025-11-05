Sharjah Residents Receive Safety Alert Over Traffic Congestion Near Book Fair

Sharjah residents received a public safety alert on their mobile phones on Wednesday morning, cautioning of potential traffic congestion around Expo Centre Sharjah, where the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) opens its doors today.

The alert, sent through the National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), read: "Sharjah Police warn of potential traffic congestion on roads leading to the Sharjah Book Fair at Expo Centre Sharjah as the premier cultural event kicks off. Therefore, it is advised to use alternative routes if the event is not your destination, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and everyone's safety."

The mobile notification came as thousands of visitors were expected to arrive for the region's largest literary event, causing a slowdown on major roads leading to the venue.

By late evening, vehicles travelling from Dubai via Al Ittihad Road are likely to experience heavy build-up near the Tawoon, Al Nahda, and Al Khan exits. Tailbacks can be expected to extend towards Al Taawun Street, the main artery connecting to Expo Centre Sharjah. Traffic on Al Wahda Street and Corniche Road is also expected to increase as residents heading toward the city centre may face diversions and delays due to the influx of visitors.

To ease congestion and help residents reach the venue comfortably, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced an expanded transport plan covering bus and marine routes from Dubai and Ajman, as well as within Sharjah.

Bus:

Two daily shuttle buses will operate from Dubai's Al Rashidiya Bus Station and City Centre, Ajman, departing at 9am, 1pm, and 5pm, with return trips scheduled at 12pm, 4pm, and 9pm.

Marine route:

Visitors from Dubai can also travel by sea via the FR5 marine route, linking Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai to Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station. From there, free boats will ferry passengers between Sharjah Aquarium, Al Qasba, and Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the fair's opening hours.

The increased frequency and variety of travel options are aimed at reducing private vehicle use and ensuring a smoother flow of visitors to the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, which runs until November 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.