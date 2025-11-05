Dubai Expat Dies In Car Crash: Mosque Being Built In His Honour

"A 29-year-old Egyptian resident in Dubai tragically passed away in a car accident on Saturday, 11 years after his brother suffered the same fate. Amr Hesham, an employee at a charity foundation, died in car accident while driving alone.

Ranya Makki, a longtime friend of Amr, told Khaleej Times of how she felt when she learned that Amr's life was sadly taken. She said that although the last time she saw him was in January, the passing came as a shock to her.

"He had a different sense to the way he belonged in every place. I don't know how to describe it; he just lit up the room. He was a very compassionate person,” Makki said. Amr was also a very charitable person, where he was working as a project manager for the Saeed Ahmad Lootah Charity Foundation to help with humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

Makki said that she hopes to raise awareness of his memory and about the dangers of driving while sleepy or speeding.“I just hope people pray for his soul.”

A mosque is being built in Amr's honour, with the help of the International Charity Organisation. So far, over Dh80,000 has been amassed, with the intended target being Dh133,300.