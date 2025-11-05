Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market To Reach USD $30.65 Billion By 2029 At 13.4% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market In 2025?

The market for session initiation protocol (sip) trunking services has experienced significant expansion in recent years, with its value projected to rise from $16.75 billion in 2024 to $18.52 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The notable growth during the historical period is due largely to the increasing utilization of cloud-based applications by SME's, the cost-efficiency of sip trunking, advancements in technology, and robust economic growth in emerging markets.

Over the coming years, the market size for session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services is predicted to experience accelerated growth. By 2029, it's anticipated to hit $30.65 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This prospective growth during the forecast period is attributed to factors such as immediate realization of return on investment, expansion of smart cities, a boom in VOIP, rising utilization of cloud-based SIP trunking services in burgeoning regions, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Notable trends within this period include strategic partnerships with tech firms, further enhancements to existing products to elevate the trunking services' flexibility and usability, and the strategic acquisition of mature or innovative companies within the sector.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market?

Decreased communication costs are propelling the expansion of the SIP trunking service market. The switch to SIP (session initiation protocol) provides perks for enterprises such as reduced expense, flexible bandwidth allocation, enhanced video and audio quality, and many more benefits. As per Atlantech Online, an American organization that provides telephone, internet, and data center services to commercial and governmental entities, an average company can cut down their communication expenses by 20% to 60% by transitioning to SIP. The SIP call charges typically lie between $1.67 and $15 per channel each month. Therefore, the cutback in communication expenses is perceived to stimulate the progression of the SIP trunking service market in the forthcoming years.

Who Are The Key Players In The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Industry?

Major players in the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services include:

. AT&T Inc.

. Verizon Communications Inc.

. Lumen Technologies, Inc.

. Twilio Inc.

. GTT Communications, Inc.

. BT Group plc

. Vonage

. Mitel Networks Corporation

. Bandwidth Inc.

. Sangoma Technologies Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market In The Globe?

The emergence of cloud-based SIP trunking service is a major trend receiving significant attention in the SIP trunking service market. Providers of these services are now offering cloud-based SIP or VoIP (Void over IP) systems which can be purchased and managed virtually, simplifying the process significantly. The benefits include lower service fees as the service providers take full charge of the SIP trunks and bandwidth. More importantly, these cloud-based SIP trucks can be accessed remotely at any point. For example, Onsip, a unified communication service provider, indicates that small businesses making the switch to VoIP could experience a cost saving of up to 40% on local calls and a whopping 90% on international calls.

What Segments Are Covered In The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Report?

The session initiation protocol (sip) trunking servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hosted, On-Premise

2) By Organization Size: Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprises

3) By End-User: BFSI, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Telecommunications And IT, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods And Retail, Media And Entertainment, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Hosted: Cloud-Based Solutions, Managed Services, Virtual SIP Trunking

2) By On-Premises: Integrated Solutions With PBX, Hardware-Based SIP Trunks, Dedicated Line Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services market, with Europe following as the second largest. The market report for SIP Trunking Services encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

