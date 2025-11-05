403
Session On Family Protection In Conflict Zones At World Summit For Social Development Highlights Qatar's Pioneering Role
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A session on protecting families during wars and conflicts was held today as part of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently underway in Doha.
The session highlighted the State of Qatar's leading efforts in resolving regional and international conflicts. Speaking at the session, Acting Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Abdullah Al Saadi, affirmed Qatar's pioneering role in reuniting separated families in several conflict zones.
She highlighted Qatar's efforts in Russia, Ukraine, Gaza, and Afghanistan, which have contributed to restoring stability and reuniting numerous families affected by war.
Al Saadi also stressed the importance of safeguarding families during conflicts and warned against the consequences of family fragmentation. She called for enhanced international cooperation and the adoption of sustainable policies to address these challenges. wars protecting families Second World Summit for Social Development
