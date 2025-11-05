Dar Al Sharq Opens 2Nd 'Kids Expo 2025' At DECC, To Run Until Nov 8

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of Kids Expo 2025 opened yesterday at the Doha Exhibition Centre (DECC), uniting government and private sector entities under the theme“Our Children Are the Greatest Treasure.”

Organised by Dar Al Sharq and strategically sponsored by the Ministry of Interior, the five-day event, running from November 4–8, offers a dynamic platform for educational, cultural, and recreational programmes aimed at empowering children and raising awareness of their rights.

The expo combines a specialized exhibition, interactive activities, and a comprehensive conference addressing the challenges of childhood in the digital age, positioning itself as a unique platform dedicated to nurturing a knowledgeable, responsible, and confident generation.

The opening ceremony was graced by CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Kids Expo Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Mahmoud, and Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Omar Abdulaziz Al-Naamah.

Also in attendance were Director-General of Civil Defence Major General Hamad Othman Al Dhaimi, Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Interior Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah, as well as senior officials, department directors, and officers from various ministries and state institutions.

Kids Expo 2025 is the first exhibition of its kind in Qatar and is being held for the second consecutive year. It gathers a distinguished array of government and private sector entities, service providers, and companies with the aim of showcasing their services, while also serving as a hub for experts in education, health, child development, and government administration, alongside stakeholders from Qatar and participating countries.

The event features a specialised exhibition presenting a full spectrum of products and services related to children under one roof. The accompanying conference explores contemporary challenges in child upbringing, particularly in the era of digital media and modern technology, while highlighting educational models that promote balanced development.

CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Kids Expo, Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Mahmoud; Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at MoEHE, Omar Abdulaziz Al-Naamah; Director-General of Civil Defence, Major General Hamad Othman Al Dhaimi; Director of Public Relations at MoI, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah; and other officials inaugurating Kids Expo at DECC yesterday.

By bringing together organizations and stakeholders dedicated to child welfare, Kids Expo is positioned as a platform for raising youth awareness, strengthening children's rights, and fostering a generation that actively contributes to societal development and sustainable progress.

The Ministry of Interior participates in Kids Expo 2025 as a strategic sponsor, presenting a dedicated interactive booth that includes multiple departments such as the General Directorate of Civil Defence, General Traffic Department, Human Rights Department, Juvenile Police, Economic and Cyber Crimes Department, Community Police Department, and the Police Academy.

Speaking at the opening, Abdul Latif Al Mahmoud said,“We are delighted to announce the second edition of Kids Expo. The first edition in 2024 marked an exceptional launch, covering nearly 7,000 square meters, attracting almost 35,000 visitors from eight countries, and bringing together sectors including education, health, culture, and entertainment in a single platform.”

He explained that this year's edition has been expanded with greater ambitions, including larger exhibition space, more exhibitors, and the introduction of innovative, interactive activities allowing children and their families to engage in comprehensive educational and recreational experiences. “Our vision is to place children at the centre, providing a motivating environment that combines education, culture, and entertainment in a safe setting. This ensures the development of their abilities and prepares them to face future challenges with confidence,” Al Mahmoud said. He stressed that child care is not merely a choice but a fundamental duty and right, reflecting Qatar's unwavering commitment to fostering the well-being of its youngest citizens.

Al Mahmoud also highlighted that the expo provides a platform for showcasing the latest products and services for children aged 0–15 and creates opportunities for collaboration between public and private sectors, while promoting knowledge exchange between companies, experts, and consumers. The accompanying conference is set to address digital-age challenges, contemporary upbringing methods, and strategies for building balanced, confident children.

The CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group and Chairman of the Organizing Committee; and Deputy CEO of Dar Al Sharq and Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq, Jaber Al Harami, interacting with exhibitors at the expo.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah emphasized that the Ministry of Interior's participation and sponsorship reflect its commitment to community awareness, particularly regarding children. He noted that modern technology has transformed social interactions, with children and youth spending significant amounts of time online through mobile devices. While digital platforms offer numerous opportunities, they also expose children to potential cybercrimes, online extortion, and cyberbullying.

Al Muftah added,“As part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts across all its departments to protect the community and enhance preventive security, we prioritise educating children and youth about the risks of both traditional and emerging crimes, including cybercrime, digital extortion, and online harassment.”

He emphasized that early awareness serves as the first line of defence, equipping children to recognize risky behaviours, cultivate a culture of preventive security, respect the law, and embrace social responsibility, ultimately building a generation capable of safeguarding themselves and their communities.

Omar Abdulaziz Al-Naimah praised Dar Al Sharq for organizing the event, describing Kids Expo 2025 as a unique initiative reflecting Qatar's strong commitment to children, who are both the role models of the present and the builders of the future. He noted that the event strengthens children's awareness of security and safety, fosters national values and identity, and deepens their connection to their culture and Islamic traditions.