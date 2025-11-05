XRP Tundra Addresses Legitimacy Questions With Full Audit And KYC Release Ahead Of 2025 Presale Milestones

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra today announced the public release of its complete smart contract audit reports and KYC verification records, providing the crypto community with standardized documentation that supports the project's security and transparency claims ahead of key presale expansion stages planned for 2025.

The release includes detailed security reviews conducted by multiple independent auditing firms - SolidProof, Cyberscope, and FreshCoins - along with Team KYC verification issued by Vital Block. These disclosures are designed to give presale participants and prospective launch partners clear access to validated technical and operational information. Hence, the answer to the question“Is XRP Tundra legit?” can be found in the full collection of supporting audit and KYC documents.

“We believe transparency is a core requirement for any project entering the next phase of DeFi adoption,” said an XRP Tundra spokesperson.“With several presale milestones approaching in 2025, this is the right time to consolidate and publicly publish every audit and verification the community has asked for.”

Complete Identity Verification Through Vital Block

XRP Tundra underwent full KYC verification with Vital Block, a recognized third-party verification provider. Documentation confirming identity screening for all core team members is now publicly accessible through the Project-KYC-Verification repository.

This approach allows founders to maintain privacy for operational security while ensuring verified accountability - a growing best practice among blockchain teams.

“KYC-backed anonymity provides both protection and accountability,”

- Vital Block Compliance Officer (statement provided for publication)

All governance, ecosystem funding, and contract management procedures tied to the verified team are documented as part of the public release.

Three Independent Smart Contract Security Audits

Updated audit records are included for both ecosystem tokens supporting the XRP Tundra network:

SolidProof Audit – Ethereum-based TUNDRA Contract

SolidProof awarded XRP Tundra a 95% security score, identifying:



Zero critical vulnerabilities

Zero medium-risk findings

No minting authority retained by the owner

No blacklist function that could restrict wallet access

Contract fee cap to protect against predatory tax changes

Renounced ownership to eliminate post-deployment manipulation Non-upgradable design, locking behavior and tokenomics



The security review utilized static analysis, dynamic analysis, symbolic execution, and manual code inspection - an industry-standard multi-layer methodology.

Cyberscope Audit – Solana-based TUNDRA-S Token

Cyberscope confirmed:



95% security rating

All critical token authority functions revoked or permanently locked Secure implementation of Solana token program standards



TUNDRA-S will support utility within the Solana-based liquidity infrastructure.

FreshCoins Verification

FreshCoins has also included XRP Tundra within its verified audit database following internal contract assessment and compliance checks.

These reviews collectively establish a consistent security profile adopted across both token networks.

Innovative Liquidity Engineering with DAMM v2

The project confirmed the deployment of Meteora's Dynamic Automated Market Maker (DAMM v2) for its 2025 launch strategy - a key technical differentiator highlighted in this announcement.

DAMM v2 introduces:



Dynamic liquidity and pricing

Sell-pressure-responsive fees up to 50%

Automated liquidity reinforcement Protection against immediate post-launch sell-offs

This infrastructure provides market stabilization without requiring restrictive lock-ups that limit user control.

“Our objective is to reduce volatility while maintaining open-market access from day one,”

- XRP Tundra Product Engineering Lead

DAMM v2 implementation aligns with the project's goal to create more sustainable early trading conditions and support XRP-centered participation.

Cross-Chain Ecosystem With XRP Ledger & Solana

XRP Tundra's cross-chain ecosystem is built on a dual-token architecture designed to leverage the unique strengths of both the XRP Ledger and Solana networks. The TUNDRA-X token operates on the XRP Ledger, providing governance utilities and powering XRP-centric DeFi mechanisms, while TUNDRA-S functions on Solana, enabling high-speed liquidity and trading activities. This structure ensures that users benefit from the performance advantages of Solana for active market participation, while maintaining strong alignment with the established XRP community and its scalable settlement layer. Complementing this architecture, the project's Cryo Vault feature will offer qualified users yield-generating opportunities on token allocations through secure, fully verifiable protocols, reinforcing long-term value capture across both networks.

Compliance-Focused Documentation

The newly released compliance package includes:



Detailed risk disclosures

Proper presale terms

Transparent allocation breakdowns

Locked and vested supply schedules Third-party validation records for all documentation



Legal preparation has been aligned with current crypto regulatory frameworks in multiple operating regions.

Community Engagement Remains a Priority

XRP Tundra continues to scale communication channels with regular technical updates available through:



Telegram community (6,400+ members)

Official Twitter/X (6,800+ followers) GitHub documentation repositories



Gamified engagement features, including the Arctic Spinner reward system, are designed to encourage participation without impacting token supply or market mechanics.

About the 2025 Presale Plan

Following strong initial demand in earlier funding stages, XRP Tundra has outlined a continuation of its presale into early 2025. The release of audit and KYC records is intended to provide full transparency prior to these expansions.

Funds raised through the presale are planned for:



XRP Ledger validator infrastructure

Cross-chain interoperability initiatives

Cryo Vault activation

Solana liquidity scaling Ongoing audits and compliance oversight



Specific milestone dates will be communicated through official channels in accordance with regional regulations.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain DeFi ecosystem focused on delivering yield opportunities and advanced liquidity solutions for the XRP community. Built on the XRP Ledger and Solana, the project leverages audited smart contracts, secure liquidity systems, and transparent development practices to expand utility across two leading blockchain environments.

For further information, documentation access, and future announcements, visit:



Official Channels

Website:

Medium: @xrptundra

Telegram:

X (Twitter):

Media Contact

Tim Fénix

Tim Fénix

