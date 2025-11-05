Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air traffic at Brussels Airport gets suspended after drone sighting

2025-11-05 03:15:00
(MENAFN) Air traffic at Brussels Airport was briefly suspended late Tuesday as authorities responded to a reported drone in the area, according to reports.

“Just before eight o’clock (1900GMT), there was a report of a drone over the airport grounds," said Kurt Verwilligen, a spokesperson for Belgian air navigation and traffic service provider Skeyes.

After roughly 30 minutes, Skeyes confirmed that flights had begun resuming.

Liege Airport also closed temporarily and redirected flights to Maastricht due to drone activity.

Meanwhile, local residents reported seeing six drones near Kleine-Brogel Air Base, with police confirming two sightings visually.

Belgium has experienced similar drone incidents over the past weekend, with sightings recorded on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

