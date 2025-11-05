Club Brugge Vs Barcelona: Will Lewandowski Avenge His 2009 Heartbreak?

When Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski walks out onto the pitch tonight, it won't just be another Champions League group-stage game. For the 37-year-old striker, this clash carries the weight of unfinished business - a full-circle moment 16 years in the making.

Back in August 2009, a young Lewandowski, still plying his trade at Lech Poznan, faced Club Brugge in the Europa League qualifying play-offs. His Polish side won the home leg 1-0, thanks to a goal from Peszko. Lewandowski featured for 89 minutes that night, giving his all as an emerging talent still trying to carve his name in European football.

But the fairytale ended abruptly. The return leg in Belgium finished with the same 1-0 scoreline - only this time in Brugge's favour. The tie went to penalties. Club Brugge triumphed, and Lewandowski, who completed the full 90 minutes, didn't even take a spot-kick. It was a painful exit - and one that quietly lingered in the back of his mind.

Tonight, fate brings him face-to-face with that very same club.

A Striker's Drought

Lewandowski's European campaign this season has been unusually quiet. He has featured in Barcelona's first two Champions League games - against Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain - but has yet to find the back of the net. An injury forced him to miss the Olympiacos fixture, and his return against Elche saw him come on for the final minutes, a sign that he was being carefully eased back into rhythm.

Last season, the Polish talisman was a machine, scoring 11 goals in 13 Champions League appearances. This time, his account remains empty. And while most would view Club Brugge as a relatively modest opponent, history tells Lewandowski otherwise. The Belgian side, once responsible for ending his European dream, are not to be underestimated.

Flick's Faith and Flickering Fortunes

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick announced his squad on Tuesday afternoon before flying to Bruges for the club's fourth Champions League fixture of the season. The German tactician has named the same squad as last week's match against Elche.

Andreas Christensen, who had returned to training on Monday, reportedly felt unwell on Tuesday morning and has stayed back in Barcelona. Flick will also be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Joan Garcia, Gavi, Raphinha, Christensen, and Pedri, all sidelined due to injury.

Barcelona will therefore face Club Brugge with the same group of players that featured in Sunday's clash at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

For Flick, it's a balancing act: keeping momentum while managing fitness. For Lewandowski, it's personal - a chance to reignite his European fire.

“The Season Starts Now”

In his pre-match press conference, Lewandowski exuded calm confidence.“I feel very good after my injury. The season for me starts now because I've had some discomfort. If we play as a team, we're dangerous and we can win titles. My future? I'm calm, it's not the time to think about it,” he said with his trademark composure.

His words carry the weight of experience - and quiet defiance. After all, this is a man who has spent nearly two decades rewriting records across Europe. But even legends have ghosts to confront.

A Personal Mission

For Lewandowski, tonight is more than just a chance to score his first goal of this Champions League campaign. It's about closing a chapter that began in 2009, when a young Polish striker walked off the pitch in disappointment.

Sixteen years later, with over 700 career goals, countless titles, and global recognition, he finally gets his shot at redemption.

And if the football gods are kind, Robert Lewandowski might just find poetic justice under the bright European lights - by scoring against the team that once shut the door on his dreams.