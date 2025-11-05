Iran Sends First Relief Convoy To Earthquake-Hit Balkh And Samangan

Iran's embassy in Kabul announced that the first shipment of emergency aid has been sent to victims of the recent earthquake in Balkh and Samangan provinces. The aid aims to support families affected by the 6.3-magnitude tremor that struck northern Afghanistan two nights ago.

The embassy said on social media that the assistance includes essential medical supplies and tents for displaced residents. Iranian officials added that additional humanitarian consignments are expected to follow in the coming days as needs assessments continue.

Hamidreza Ahmadi, Iran's consul general in Mazar-e-Sharif, visited Samangan province to oversee the delivery and stressed Tehran's commitment to sending further aid to affected areas.

According to the embassy, the relief materials were officially handed over to local Taliban authorities for distribution among earthquake survivors. Iranian representatives also expressed readiness to provide technical and medical support if requested.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 27 people have been killed and nearly 900 others injured. Local hospitals are struggling to manage the influx of patients as aftershocks continue.

Humanitarian agencies have called for urgent assistance to the region, warning that limited infrastructure and harsh weather conditions could worsen the crisis in the coming days.

