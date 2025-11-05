7 Killed After US Cargo Plane Crashes Near Louisville, Kentucky

At least seven people have been killed after a cargo plane crashed near Louisville, Kentucky, early Wednesday morning, according to U.S. authorities and local media reports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has begun a full investigation into the cause of the accident.

The aircraft, which was en route to Honolulu, Hawaii, went down shortly after takeoff from Muhammad Ali International Airport. Witnesses told U.S. networks that the plane appeared to lose altitude rapidly before bursting into flames upon impact.

Officials confirmed that three pilots were among the dead, while the remaining victims were individuals on the ground. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, battling fire and debris across a wide crash area.

All incoming and outgoing flights from Muhammad Ali International Airport were temporarily suspended following the incident, and the surrounding airspace was restricted as rescue teams worked to secure the site.

The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said early data suggests possible engine failure, though a detailed technical assessment is still underway to determine the exact cause.

Local authorities have warned that the death toll could rise as recovery operations continue. Several nearby buildings were damaged, and residents reported hearing a loud explosion before dawn.

The tragedy marks one of Kentucky's deadliest aviation incidents in recent years, prompting renewed scrutiny of cargo flight safety standards across the United States.



