What Happened To Learning In Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Dr. Mushtaq Rather

Each winter, living rooms in Kashmir turn into study corners, parents whisper about question papers, and children measure their moods by mock test scores.

Every conversation circles back to one thing: marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, exam scores have been treated as the only sign of success. But the real purpose of education is to build knowledge, skills, and values that help young people live meaningful lives.

The race for grades has replaced the joy of learning. Schools now reward memorization instead of understanding, and many children feel trapped under expectations they can't escape.

This pressure is visible everywhere. From Kupwara to Kulgam, young students spend long hours in crowded coaching centers. Parents invest their savings hoping that high marks will secure better futures for their children. The idea seems right, but it comes with a cost.

A 2022 survey by the National Council of Educational Research and Training found that 81 percent of Indian students feel stress and anxiety before exams.

This pressure is worse in Kashmir because of sudden disruptions, poor infrastructure, and limited access to digital tools.

According to the National Statistical Organization, one in five students across India takes private coaching to handle exam stress. In Kashmir towns, coaching centers have replaced playgrounds.

The outcome is worrying. The National Crime Records Bureau reported that more than 13,000 students across India died by suicide in 2022. These numbers reflect a system where exams have become a source of fear instead of learning.