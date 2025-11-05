Srinagar-Leh Highway, Mughal Road Closed After Snowfall

Srinagar- The Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road have been closed for vehicular movement following snowfall, officials said on Wednesday.

The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for vehicular movement following fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, particularly at Zojila, Sonamarg, Minimarg, and Drass, officials said on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, snowfall began around 6 PM on Tuesday in the health resort areas, leading to a sharp fall in temperature and making the road surface slippery. The authorities immediately halted vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure to prevent mishaps.

Traffic Police sources said that several vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway following the closure.“Nearly nine inches of snow were recorded at Zojila and around five inches at Sonamarg,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Mughal road was temporarily closed for precautionary measures via Peer Ki Gali.

DTI Traffic Mughal Road Manzoor Ahmad Kohli said that Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Rajouri-Poonch districts was closed following the snowfall for precautionary measures.