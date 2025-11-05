Zohran Mamdani's First Post After NYC Mayoral Win Says It All: 'Welcome To...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) New York's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, shared his first post on social media following his win in the mayoral elections. Mamdani will take charge as the first Muslim mayor of New York.

Indicating at his mayoral victory, Mamdani shared a video of a train stopping at New York's City Hall, the main administrative building for a city or town's government, where the mayor and city council have offices and make decisions and policies.

The post has gone viral on social media with over 200k likes and 3.2 million views so far.

Netizens react

Social media users reacted to Mamdani's post, celebrating his victory.

“NYC WON. AMERICA WON TONIGHT,” wrote one user.

“I am Jewish and this is the best political election result in my life time. We need to unite as Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus and more to take on the Billionaire class, to end poverty and to make a better world,” added another.

“Congratulations, your bold vision for affordable housing and equitable transit just flipped the script on NYC politics, proving progressives like you are the future we need,” a user said.

Zohran Mamdani poll victory

Mamdani scored a resounding victory, beating former state governor Andrew Cuomo with the highest voter turnout in decades. He secured 9,72,905 votes, while Cuomo got 7,97,715 votes, according to the New York Times.

Mamdani, who calls himself a democratic socialist will become the city's first Muslim mayor. During his campaign, Mamdani promised free childcare, free bus transport, and a rent freeze that would impact around one million rent-regulated New Yorkers.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

34-year-old Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda. He is the son of Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

Mamdani spent his early years in Uganda and South Africa before his family moved to New York City in 1999, when Mahmood joined the faculty at Columbia University.