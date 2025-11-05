Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Current US government shutdown becomes longest in history

2025-11-05 04:23:06
(MENAFN) The U.S. government shutdown stretched to a record 36 days on Wednesday, surpassing the previous 35-day closure during President Donald Trump’s first term, with no resolution in sight.

Lawmakers in the Senate remain deadlocked over funding for federal agencies, blocking efforts to reopen government operations.

On Tuesday, the Senate rejected a House-passed Republican funding bill for the 14th time, with a 54-44 vote. No additional Democrats supported the measure, leaving the stalemate unresolved.

Ending the shutdown will require both parties in the Senate to reach a compromise that the president is willing to sign.

The shutdown began on October 1 following a failure to reach agreement on federal spending priorities. Since then, thousands of federal employees have been furloughed or forced to work without pay, and a wide range of government services have been suspended or limited.

