Andrew Denied All Epstein Allegations - So Why Did He Plan A Visit After Epstein's Release? Mails Reveal New Details

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who was recently stripped of his Royal titles has always reportedly denied all allegations against him in the Epstein scandal. The former Duke of York, however, had still planned to visit Jeffrey Epstein following his release, a string of mails recently revealed.

Andrew had told the convicted sex offender it would be“good to catch up in person," after the convicted sex offender suggested the former prince meet Jes Staley – a former JPMorgan Chase executive who was banned for life from the UK banking sector in June for misleading regulators about his relationship with Epstein.

What did Andrew write to Epstein?

Andrew had even mentioned that he would see if he could make some time before summer for the meet-up.

“I have no immediate plans to drop by New York but I think I should at some stage soon. I'll look and see if I can make a couple of days before the summer. It would be good to catch up in person,” Andrew said in response to Epstein's mail, reported Daily Mail.

Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein were later photographed together in New York's Central Park in December that year.

Why is Andrew under the radar?

The mails about Andrew planning a 'catch-up' with Epstein were made public on Friday, two days after Buckingham Palace stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles and removed him from the official roll of the peerage.

The former prince has lost all of his Royal titles and privileges following months of pressure over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Buckingham Palace also said that a formal notice had been served for Andrew to surrender his lease on Royal Lodge, his long-time residence on the Windsor Estate.

The former Duke of York and Prince, however, has always denied wrongdoing, mentioned a report by BBC.

Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew's royal standing has witnessed a steady decline since 2019, when his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein - who died in prison awaiting trial for sex trafficking - became public.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties and later settled a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault - allegations he has consistently denied.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties and later settled a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault - allegations he has consistently denied.