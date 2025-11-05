Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bavarian Nordic Announces Major Shareholder Notification From Morgan Stanley


2025-11-05 02:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 5, 2025 – Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Bavarian Nordic A/S hereby announces that the Company has received notification from Morgan Stanley that they hold 4.92% of the shares and voting rights in Bavarian Nordic A/S as of October 30, 2025.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit .

Contact investors:
Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, ...
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, ..., Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, ..., Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Company Announcement no. 39 / 2025

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no. 39 / 2025

MENAFN05112025004107003653ID1110297205



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search