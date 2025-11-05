403
eToro launches Club subscription, unlocking Platinum tier benefits
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 4 November 2025: eToro, the trading and investing platform, today announced the launch of the eToro Club Subscription giving users access to the Platinum tier of the eToro Club for just £/€/$4.99 per month or £/€/$49.99 per year (with a 7-day free trial).
With the new subscription, users can now enjoy premium investing tools, financial perks and dedicated support - benefits that were previously reserved for users with a balance of $25,000 or more. The subscription will initially be available to users in the UK and EU, with additional regions to follow.
“The new eToro Club Subscription opens the door to premium tools and services, perks and monetary rewards, for all investors regardless of their balance.” said Yoni Assia, Co-Founder and CEO of eToro. “By providing an alternative route to Platinum tier benefits we’re continuing our mission to make investing more accessible, rewarding, and empowering for everyone, everywhere.”
The eToro Club Subscription enables users to elevate their experience with access to features and tools designed to enhance every stage of their investing journey.
Top benefits include:
● 💳 eToro’s Visa Debit Card – Turn everyday spending into investing with 4% back in stocks plus travel benefits.
● 🤖 Unlimited access to Tori – Chat with eToro’s next-generation AI analyst for answers and insights on platform features, market trends, portfolio performance, and more.
● 🧑💼 Dedicated Account Manager – Receive faster, more personalized service with a dedicated account manager to answer your questions.
● 💰 Higher crypto staking revenue – Earn up to 75% revenue share on staking rewards for eligible cryptoassets in your portfolio.
● 📉 Discount on conversion fees – Save when depositing or withdrawing in non-USD currencies.
● 📊 Discounted tax return – Simplify tax season with reduced rates from eToro’s partner providers.
Exclusive content and research tools
Subscribers also gain access to exclusive Smart Portfolios, curated strategies from top-performing eToro investors, a free 10-week trading course valued at over $3,000 to enhance investing knowledge and trading expertise.
They will also receive premium content from eToro’s global team of analysts, including daily market updates, webinars, and in-depth analysis. Plus advanced research tools such as Trading Signals, Delta Pro and Fiscal.ai PRO.
Investing without barriers
The Club Subscription builds on eToro’s vision to make investing accessible to all. By providing an alternative to balance thresholds and offering flexible monthly or annual plans, eToro is enabling more people to gain access to tools, data and financial perks to support their investing journey.
