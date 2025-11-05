403
Veo’s Signature 24-Hour Cycling Event Returns for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025, in Support of Al Jalila Foundation
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (November 2025): Veo is encouraging everyone to get out and get active this November. Open to both members and newcomers, the inclusive lifestyle brand is back with its signature 24-hour cycling event, allowing you to pedal for a purpose and make a tangible impact in the fight against childhood cancer. Taking place as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025, this unique endurance ride is the ideal way to contribute to a meaningful cause and get fit in the process.
Launched in 2024 by Veo’s Master Trainer Marwan Albanna, the Veo Ride quickly became a standout of last ye’r’s Dubai Fitness Challenge. Its 24-hour format features continuous one-hour cycling sessions, so participants can join at their preferred times while cycling against the backdrop of Dubai Creek Har’our’s iconic skyline. The first edition attracted a myriad of fitness enthusiasts eager to test their stamina and embrace the thrill of non-stop cycling in a supportive, community-driven environment, and this year is sure to be no different.
Held in partnership with the Al Jalila Foundation’s Child Fund, each one-hour cycling session, expertly led by Marwan Albanna, will see every pedal stroke contribute to a cause that truly matters. As a global healthcare philanthropic organisation, Al Jalila Foundation provides medical treatment for those unable to afford care, funds ground-breaking research, and offers scholarships to nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals. The cycle will directly support children undergoing cancer treatment, restoring hope and empowering families toward a brighter future.
The Veo Ride is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the city-wide initiative encouraging 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days. Beyond this, Veo’s Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 calendar features a dynamic lineup of citywide activations. Hosting energising HIIT and Core Strength sessions at Arabian Ranches and Dubai Hills Estate, alongside restorative Power Yoga & Sound Healing classes at iconic locations like Dubai Mall, Dubai Aquarium Tunnel, and The Observatory at Address Sky View, participants can discover a variety of workouts to suit every pace and preference. Unique experiences, including Yogalates & Breathing Work, Puppy Yoga at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and AquaFit at Vida Creek Beach, ensure that everyone can engage in the 30x30 challenge with Veo.
With limited slots for each session and riders of all levels welcome, make sure to register early to secure your spot, and help turn fitness into meaningful action that supports children in need.
