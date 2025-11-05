South Africa: Joint Meeting Resolves To Visit Hiededal To Get First-Hand Information About Community Concerns

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources and the Portfolio Committee on Police have resolved to undertake an urgent joint oversight visit to Bloemfontein. This follows a petition from the Heidedal community raising grave concerns about the Witherow Dam quarry, where up to 50 drownings have reportedly occurred over the years.

The committees' decision aims to obtain firsthand information, hold government departments and the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality accountable and engage directly with the affected community of Heidedal regarding safety, rehabilitation and regulatory compliance at the site.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr. Mikateko Mahlaule, underscored the seriousness of the matter, stating:“The petition remains a powerful tool for communities to seek Parliament's intervention. It is deeply concerning that the body of water has not been fenced off, endangering the lives of children in the area. Equally worrying is the apparent disregard for several key legislations, including the National Environmental Management Act, the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and the National Water Act.”

The committees are alarmed that, despite more than a decade of community appeals and numerous drownings, no action has been taken to secure the site or hold the responsible parties accountable. The committees further noted the broader challenge of mine rehabilitation in South Africa, calling for stronger, tangible measures from the relevant departments to ensure compliance and safety.

In line with their constitutional mandate, the committees stressed that government inaction is unacceptable and urgent action is required to ensure accountability. The committees will therefore convene all relevant stakeholders, including the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality to provide clarity and solutions to the community's longstanding concerns.

The dates of the envisioned oversight visit will be communicated once the necessary parliamentary approval processes have been completed.

