US Considers Airspace Closures Amid Government Shutdown
(MENAFN) The United States government warned Tuesday that certain parts of the national airspace might have to be shut down if the ongoing government shutdown extends into next week.
"If you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a press briefing in Washington, DC, placing the responsibility on Democrats for the shutdown, which is nearing a historic record for duration.
"You will see mass flight delays. You'll see mass cancelations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don't have the air traffic controllers," Duffy added, highlighting the strain on the aviation system.
Staffing shortages are affecting nearly half of all major air traffic control facilities, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. During the shutdown, air traffic controllers are required to work without pay.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported that roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers are currently working unpaid. In the New York area, the agency stated that 80% of employees were absent on Friday.
Duffy had cautioned last month that air traffic controllers who failed to report to work might face termination.
"When you come to work, you get paid (after the shutdown ends)," Duffy told Fox Business on Oct. 9. "If you don't come to work, you don't get paid ... If we have some on our staff that aren't dedicated (to their work), we're going to let them go."
Reports indicate that many air traffic controllers have taken on second jobs in order to support their families amid the unpaid work period.
