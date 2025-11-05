Juniper Research Reveals 2026'S Defining Telecoms Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global tech strategist firm Juniper Research has today revealed its Top 10 Telecoms & Connectivity Trends 2026 - a new whitepaper that evaluates the forces redefining telecoms, from AI-driven automation to new connectivity models, and pinpoints where operators, vendors, and investors must act next.

The 10 trends set to define telecoms in 2026 are:

Will Redefine Customer Interaction at ScaleConverge to Serve the Global RoamerBecomes Major Battleground for FraudBetween Digital Marketing Agencies & CPaaS PlatformsLay the Groundwork for Next-gen ConnectivityBegin to Converge for Enterprise SecurityAcross Various IndustriesAccelerates with Focus on Terahertz Spectrum InnovationSee Rapid Adoption Across Digital Services in 2026to Be Streamlined to Accommodate Market Shifts

“This year's trends demonstrate how telecoms is moving beyond infrastructure towards intelligence, as automation, security, and customer experience become central to growth,” said Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research.“Operators can no longer compete on network strength alone. Success now depends on how intelligently they use emerging technologies to deliver value, efficiency, and trust across every layer of connectivity.”

A short video breaking down the top three trends is available now on Juniper Research's YouTube channel.

The Top 10 Telecoms & Connectivity Trends 2026 was developed through Juniper Research's ongoing analysis of global telecoms markets, operator strategies, and technology adoption. Each trend has been carefully assessed and ranked by the company's senior analysts for its potential to reshape business models and influence investment decisions in the year ahead.

By distilling months of research into a single, accessible summary, the report is designed to inform strategy; helping stakeholders across connectivity, enterprise services, and digital communications focus on the opportunities that matter most.

