Brussels Airport Halts Flights After Drone Sighting
(MENAFN) Air operations at Brussels Airport were briefly halted on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure after a drone was spotted in the vicinity, according to reports from Belgian media.
“Just before eight o’clock (1900GMT), there was a report of a drone over the airport grounds," stated Kurt Verwilligen, the spokesperson for the Belgian air navigation and traffic management organization Skeyes, as cited by media outlets.
Approximately thirty minutes later, Skeyes confirmed that flight movements had gradually resumed.
Liege Airport also declared a temporary shutdown and redirected its incoming flights to Maastricht due to similar drone-related incidents.
At the same time, residents reported observing six drones near Kleine-Brogel Air Base, with law enforcement managing to visually confirm two of these devices, according to a news agency.
Belgium encountered comparable drone sightings on the preceding Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
