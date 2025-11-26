Kapil Sharma Reveals Shooting Outside His Vancouver Cafe Was Taken Up In Canadian Parliament

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Kapil Sharma has broken his silence on the firing outside his cafe in Canada that took place earlier this year. On Wednesday, the actor-singer attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' where he spoke at length about the attack.

Talking about the gunfire, he told the media stationed at the venue,“It happened in Vancouver, Canada, and I think they fired three times. I feel the police may not have the power to intervene there. But after that, when this case happened, it went to the federal government, like our central government, and it was discussed in the Parliament of Canada”.

He further mentioned,“So, I think we don't understand the story behind what God does. But I got a call from a lot of people, that there was already a lot going on there. But it was fired at your cafe, it became news. So now, the police there, the law and order there, they are moving towards improving things there. I never feel unsafe in Mumbai and in my country. Those guys don't have police like Mumbai”.

Last month, multiple rounds were fired outside Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. The responsibility for the shooting was claimed by the gang members of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Kulveer Sidhu and Goldy Dhillon. They put up a social media post claiming the responsibility for the attack, and said that they don't intend to harm civilians but those who cheat and harm them should be warned.

This marked the 3rd attack in 4 months at the Kap's cafe in Surrey, Canada. The first attack was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted terrorist affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The claim reportedly cites some remarks by Kapil Sharma that allegedly offended the Nihang Sikh community.

The second attack is claimed by gangs linked to Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi. The jailed gangster has been after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in order to avenge the illegal hunting of the black buck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Bishnoi has been going after those who are close to the superstar. For the longest time, Kapil Sharma's sketch comedy shows were produced by Salman before the comedian-actor moved over to Netflix for the streaming show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.