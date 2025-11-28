'Fighter' Villain Rishabh Sawhney Calls Meeting Amitabh Bachchan One Of The Most Surreal Feelings

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Rishabh Sawhney, known for his performance in the Hrithik Roshan starrer“Fighter,” described meeting Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan as one of the most surreal experiences of his life.

He took to Instagram to express his excitement and admiration after meeting Big B. He described the encounter as one of the“most surreal feelings” of his life. In his post, Rishabh revealed that he was deeply inspired by Amitabh's energy and passion, calling it motivational.

Sawhney also revealed a personal connection: he grew up watching Sholay over 150 times, and getting to tell Amitabh this was a long-time dream and something he had always wanted to do - a“bucket list” moment for him.

Sharing his photos, the actor wrote,“This day, the moment and the conversation will always stay with me!! Meeting @amitabhbachchan sir was one of the most surreal feeling!! The energy and passion he carries is so inspirational!!.”

“The fact that growing up ive seen sholay more than 150 times and getting to tell him that was something which was always on my bucket list!!! Thank you @monadarasingkhurana @jjoshina for making this happen!!!#rishabhsawhney.”

In the images, Rishabh Sawhney is seen beaming with joy as he poses alongside the veteran actor.

Meanwhile, Rishabh is best known for playing Azhar Akhtar, an antagonist in“Fighter,” directed by Siddharth Anand.“The actor underwent a transformation for his role to do justice to the character. Talking about his transformation, Rishabh had earlier said:“It was a very exciting, excruciating and fulfilling journey for me. This was the first time I could actually put on muscle for a role.”

“Coming from a bodybuilding background, I knew this was something that will play in my favour and I'd been waiting to get a chance to gain muscle and grow big. I have been working out consistently for 8-9 years now and it's been my lifesaver.”