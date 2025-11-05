UP Train Accident: 4 Passengers Run Over By Train At Mirzapur Railway Station After Getting Off From Wrong Side
The passengers had arrived at the Mirzapur railway station on Chopan Express and as they got down from the wrong side, Netaji Express passed through the main line, running over three to four passengers.
In a statement, Indian Railways says,“Train no 13309 (Chopan - Prayagraj Express) arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 (in Uttar Pradesh). Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing from the main line while Foot Over Bridge is available."
It said,“Train no 12311 (Netaji Express) was through from main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311 (Netaji Express) at Chunar Main.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment