UP Train Accident: 4 Passengers Run Over By Train At Mirzapur Railway Station After Getting Off From Wrong Side

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least four passengers were killed after being struck by another train while getting down from the wrong side of their coach. According to Indian Railways, the tragedy occurred when several passengers attempted to alight from the train on the wrong side and were run over.

The passengers had arrived at the Mirzapur railway station on Chopan Express and as they got down from the wrong side, Netaji Express passed through the main line, running over three to four passengers.

In a statement, Indian Railways says,“Train no 13309 (Chopan - Prayagraj Express) arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 (in Uttar Pradesh). Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing from the main line while Foot Over Bridge is available."

It said,“Train no 12311 (Netaji Express) was through from main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311 (Netaji Express) at Chunar Main.”