Cell Cryopreservation Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2025-11-05 01:14:26
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Cell Cryopreservation Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034.” According to the study, the global market size is valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 8.68 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.37%.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global cell cryopreservation market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and biobanking applications that rely on long-term storage of viable cells for research and clinical use. Rising investments in cell-based research and advancements in cryoprotective agents and freezing technologies further support market expansion. However, the market faces restraints due to the high cost of cryogenic equipment, storage maintenance, and potential cell damage during thawing, which can compromise cell viability. Despite these challenges, emerging opportunities lie in the development of next-generation cryopreservation techniques, such as vitrification and automated storage systems, as well as expanding applications in personalized medicine and cell-based therapeutics.

Market Highlights

  • Type: The equipment segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.32% during the forecast period, fuelled by the growing demand for advanced cryogenic storage systems, automated freezers, and temperature monitoring devices that ensure optimal cell viability and quality.
  • Application: The stem cells segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 33.24%.
  • End-User: The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 41.23%.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominates the market with 44.17% share, driven by the strong presence of established biopharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in cell-based research and regenerative medicine.

Competitive Players

  • Lonza
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Sartorius AG
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc.
  • Corning Incorporated
  • PromoCell
  • HiMedia Laboratories
  • DH Life Sciences, LLC.
  • Eppendorf SE
  • GE HealthCare
  • Azenta US Inc.
  • Cryoport, Inc.
  • STEMCELL Technologies
  • Creative Biolabs
  • Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
  • Avantor, Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific d/b/a FUJIFILM Biosciences
  • ZENOGEN PHARMA CO., LTD.
  • WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    Segmentation

  • By Product Type (2026-2034)
  • Cryoprotectant Agents
  • Glycerol
  • Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO)
  • Others
  • Equipment
  • Incubators
  • Liquid Nitrogen Supply Tanks
  • Freezers
  • Others
  • By Application (2026-2034)
  • Stem Cells
  • Oocytes and Embryotic cells
  • Sperm cells
  • Hepatocytes
  • Others
  • By End User (2026-2034)
  • Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Research Institutes
  • Biobanks
  • IVF clinics
  • Others

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

