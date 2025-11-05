Cell Cryopreservation Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Cell Cryopreservation Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034.” According to the study, the global market size is valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 8.68 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.37%.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global cell cryopreservation market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and biobanking applications that rely on long-term storage of viable cells for research and clinical use. Rising investments in cell-based research and advancements in cryoprotective agents and freezing technologies further support market expansion. However, the market faces restraints due to the high cost of cryogenic equipment, storage maintenance, and potential cell damage during thawing, which can compromise cell viability. Despite these challenges, emerging opportunities lie in the development of next-generation cryopreservation techniques, such as vitrification and automated storage systems, as well as expanding applications in personalized medicine and cell-based therapeutics.

Market Highlights



Type: The equipment segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.32% during the forecast period, fuelled by the growing demand for advanced cryogenic storage systems, automated freezers, and temperature monitoring devices that ensure optimal cell viability and quality.

Application: The stem cells segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 33.24%.

End-User: The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 41.23%. Regional Insights: North America dominates the market with 44.17% share, driven by the strong presence of established biopharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in cell-based research and regenerative medicine.

Competitive Players

LonzaThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Merck KGaASartorius AGBioLife Solutions, Inc.Corning IncorporatedPromoCellHiMedia LaboratoriesDH Life Sciences, LLC.Eppendorf SEGE HealthCareAzenta US Inc.Cryoport, Inc.STEMCELL TechnologiesCreative BiolabsMiltenyi Biotec GmbHAvantor, Inc.FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific d/b/a FUJIFILM BiosciencesZENOGEN PHARMA CO., LTD.WAK-Chemie Medical GmbHOthers Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Product Type (2026-2034)Cryoprotectant AgentsGlycerolDimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO)OthersEquipmentIncubatorsLiquid Nitrogen Supply TanksFreezersOthersBy Application (2026-2034)Stem CellsOocytes and Embryotic cellsSperm cellsHepatocytesOthersBy End User (2026-2034)Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical CompaniesResearch InstitutesBiobanksIVF clinicsOthers