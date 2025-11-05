403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MY.GAMES Expands to MENA, Helping Developers Tap into 595 Million Gamers
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) With a proven track record, MY.GAMES’ PC & console and mobile publishing divisions bring growth-focused expertise to support MENA developers.
Dubai, UAE, 4th November 2025 – MY.GAMES, a leading international video game developer and publisher, is expanding its Publishing Program to MENA, bringing together the expertise of its PC and console publishing division, Knights Peak, and its mobile publishing arm, MGVC Publishing, to help MENA developers scale globally.
The MY.GAMES publishing program supports developers across mobile, PC, and console platforms, helping them bring their games to a global audience. It provides funding for marketing and development, access to industry-leading services, and expert guidance in game design, business development, and live operations, enabling developers to scale and succeed in a competitive market.
Gaming is now one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment worldwide, with more than 3.6 billion players globally and around 595 million people in the MENA region identifying as gamers. According to Newzoo, the region is showing the fastest growth, with its market volume expected to reach $7.1 billion by the end of 2025, representing a 7.5% year-over-year increase. Recognising this momentum, MY.GAMES established its regional hub in Abu Dhabi in 2023. Based at the YAS Creative Hub, the local team brings decades of expertise across platforms and game genres, focusing on game development, research, and localization—now also expanding into publishing through the MY.GAMES program.
“Expanding our publishing program to the MENA region is a natural next step in our commitment to supporting local developers and unlocking the full potential of this dynamic market. The region is home to incredible talent and creativity, and we believe it’s essential to provide the tools, resources, and global reach needed to help those studios thrive. By bringing the expertise of both Knights Peak and MGVC Publishing to the region, we aim to forge lasting partnerships and foster sustainable growth within the local gaming ecosystem. This expansion aligns with our broader strategy to support the growing MENA region and engage more closely with the local communities driving the industry forward,” said Elena Grigorian, CEO of MY.GAMES.
Knights Peak focuses on publishing premium PC and console titles, supporting both emerging and established studios in reaching global success. With a flexible and collaborative approach, the team offers tailored publishing solutions—from full publishing to co-publishing and regional or global distribution. Knights Peak’s growing portfolio includes titles such as Starship Troopers: Extermination, Nikoderiko, Mandragora, Hela, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and Blast Brigade. Developers interested in collaborating with Knights Peak can apply here.
On the mobile side, MGVC Publishing offers fair, shared-revenue partnerships that foster growth while allowing developers to retain IP ownership. MGVC Publishing leverages advanced tools such as Business Intelligence and Predictive ROI Analytics to optimize user acquisition efforts and provide actionable insights. Its 360-degree support spans operations, monetization, and game design—providing a full-service publishing solution. Current titles in the MGVC portfolio include Fable Town by Reef Games Studio, Battle Prime by Press Fire Games, Days After by ReactGames Studio. For more information about MGVC Publishing and partnership opportunities, please contact: ....
________________________________________
Dubai, UAE, 4th November 2025 – MY.GAMES, a leading international video game developer and publisher, is expanding its Publishing Program to MENA, bringing together the expertise of its PC and console publishing division, Knights Peak, and its mobile publishing arm, MGVC Publishing, to help MENA developers scale globally.
The MY.GAMES publishing program supports developers across mobile, PC, and console platforms, helping them bring their games to a global audience. It provides funding for marketing and development, access to industry-leading services, and expert guidance in game design, business development, and live operations, enabling developers to scale and succeed in a competitive market.
Gaming is now one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment worldwide, with more than 3.6 billion players globally and around 595 million people in the MENA region identifying as gamers. According to Newzoo, the region is showing the fastest growth, with its market volume expected to reach $7.1 billion by the end of 2025, representing a 7.5% year-over-year increase. Recognising this momentum, MY.GAMES established its regional hub in Abu Dhabi in 2023. Based at the YAS Creative Hub, the local team brings decades of expertise across platforms and game genres, focusing on game development, research, and localization—now also expanding into publishing through the MY.GAMES program.
“Expanding our publishing program to the MENA region is a natural next step in our commitment to supporting local developers and unlocking the full potential of this dynamic market. The region is home to incredible talent and creativity, and we believe it’s essential to provide the tools, resources, and global reach needed to help those studios thrive. By bringing the expertise of both Knights Peak and MGVC Publishing to the region, we aim to forge lasting partnerships and foster sustainable growth within the local gaming ecosystem. This expansion aligns with our broader strategy to support the growing MENA region and engage more closely with the local communities driving the industry forward,” said Elena Grigorian, CEO of MY.GAMES.
Knights Peak focuses on publishing premium PC and console titles, supporting both emerging and established studios in reaching global success. With a flexible and collaborative approach, the team offers tailored publishing solutions—from full publishing to co-publishing and regional or global distribution. Knights Peak’s growing portfolio includes titles such as Starship Troopers: Extermination, Nikoderiko, Mandragora, Hela, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and Blast Brigade. Developers interested in collaborating with Knights Peak can apply here.
On the mobile side, MGVC Publishing offers fair, shared-revenue partnerships that foster growth while allowing developers to retain IP ownership. MGVC Publishing leverages advanced tools such as Business Intelligence and Predictive ROI Analytics to optimize user acquisition efforts and provide actionable insights. Its 360-degree support spans operations, monetization, and game design—providing a full-service publishing solution. Current titles in the MGVC portfolio include Fable Town by Reef Games Studio, Battle Prime by Press Fire Games, Days After by ReactGames Studio. For more information about MGVC Publishing and partnership opportunities, please contact: ....
________________________________________
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment